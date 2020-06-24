3AW
Why there’s a push to give these flats heritage listing

5 hours ago
Ross and John

There’s a push for a Fitzroy’s ugly high-rise housing estate to be listed on the Victorian Heritage Register.

A group of local residents is bidding to have Atherton Gardens join nearby sites on the register, claiming it should be added because of it’s cultural significance.

City of Yarra councillor Stephen Jolly told the skeptical Ross and John that it was the right thing to do.

“Fitzroy’s the oldest suburb in Melbourne and that place is chockablock full of Indigenous people and people from all over the world and always has been for many, many years.

“If you took those flat outside of Fitzroy it’d be just like Balmain – just a white, gentrified inner-city suburb.

“But it’s also the site of the biggest park in Fitzroy and that’s why the residents are having a crack.”

Ross and John remained skeptical.

Click PLAY to hear the full exchange

