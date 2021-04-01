3AW
Why there’s a push to re-use an old name for Melbourne’s transport network

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
There’s a push for Victoria’s public transport network to be renamed “The Met” under a push by the Greens to revive interest in public transport

But they say it’s more than “re-branding” exercise.

Sam Hibbins MP, member for Prahran and transport spokesperson for the Victorian Greens, told 3AW it was an “iconic” name and would instill pride in Melburnians

“We need to do everything we can to encourage people back onto public transport,” he said.

