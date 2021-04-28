Why there’s a push to revive the ‘Postcode 3000’ campaign of the 1990s

There’s a push to revive the “Postcode 3000” campaign of the 1990s in a bid to spark Melbourne’s CBD back into action after COVID-19.

Despite the overwhelming majority of workers being permitted to return to the CBD, many office spaces remain bare.

Property prices within the city have also dropped as a result.

Danni Hunter, Victorian Director of the Property Council of Australia, said proactive action was needed.

“We’ve got to get people back in the CBD and bring it back to life,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock