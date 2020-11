There are fears the platypus could be in danger of extinction.

There are calls for the Australian icon to be listed as a threatened species.

Professor Richard Kingsford, Director of the UNSW Centre for Ecosystem Science, told Ross and Russel it wasn’t panic stations just yet, but numbers were declining.

“That’s what we are worried about,” he said.

“We want to put off any chance of extinction, basically.”

