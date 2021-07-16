3AW
Why there are concerns the footy could be a ‘super-spreading event’

50 mins ago
Ross and Russel
With very real fears the MCG could turn into a super-spreading event, Dr Suman Majumdar says “clamping down” with a lockdown makes a lot of sense for Victoria.

There are now at least five people who went to the Carlton vs Geelong game on Saturday with COVID-19.

Disturbingly, there is no connection and no known contact link between any of the parties.

Dr Majumdar told 3AW Breakfast it was clear evidence about the infectiousness of the Delta variant.

“You don’t want to be taking a lot of risks with this,” he said.

