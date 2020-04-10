Why there’s ‘never been a better time’ to give up smoking

There’s a renewed push to stamp out smoking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And some believe there’s never been a better time to give cigarettes away.

Associate Professor Coral Gartner, from the school of public health at the University of Queensland, told 3AW Mornings many of the “social triggers” smokers usually experience (whether it be the pub or at work) have disappeared due to the coronavirus crisis.

She said there was also evidence to suggest smokers were far more likely to be at serious risk, should they contract the coronavirus.

“It could be an ideal time for many people to stop smoking,” Associate Professor Coral Gartner told 3AW.

PIC: Getty Images