Why there’s slipping satisfaction at Australian universities

5 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Why there’s slipping satisfaction at Australian universities

A new report has found an increasing number of students are unhappy with their university experience in Australia.

Complaints went through the roof last year with how courses were being delivered.

The Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency received some 560 complaints last year, a 36 per cent rise overall on the year before.

“Most of those were in relation to COVID and the impacts of COVID on the higher education sector,” CEO Alistair Maclean told 3AW.

But he admits the impacts of COVID-19 is only part of the reason for slipping satisfaction.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

News
