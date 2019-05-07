Why these bins should get snow-lovers excited

It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like snow season, with snow falling upon many major snow fields overnight.

Mount Buller is on track for the its coolest week of the year, and won’t top 0° at all tomorrow, with snow showers predicted for rest of the week.

Snow reporter Dave Clarke says Mountainwatch has predicted 40cm of snow over before next week.

That’s prompted resort operators to prepare for the wave of visitors set to flock, including the start of the annual ‘Bin Run’ on the Grimus chairlift on Mt Buller, with dozens of large rubbish bins placed on chair lifts to load test before turning them on.

Bins are filled with water to simulate a full load of passengers.

Meanwhile, Mt Buller has announced its beginner run, Bourke Street, has a new $6 million chairlift.

The new lift features six-seat benches to combat congestion on the mountain.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John cross to Mt Buller to chat with snow reporter Dave Clarke