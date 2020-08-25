Why these politicians are opposing proposed State of Emergency legislation

The Victorian government seems increasingly unlikely to get legislation which would give it the power to extend a State of Emergency for another year through parliament.

“From the conversations I had last night, I can’t see where he’s going to find the magic 20 votes he’s going to need to pass this,” Reason Party leader Fiona Patten told Neil Mitchell.

Ms Patten said she would be opposing the legislation in its current form.

Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party has two members in Victoria’s upper house of Parliament.

They, too, will be voting against the legislation.

“I have never seen such reaction from Victorians as I have to this one,” Derryn Hinch said on 3AW Mornings.

Mr Hinch suggested a rolling review every month as an alternative.

“We have to have some sort of state of emergency extension, otherwise come September 14 they can’t order you to wear a mask anymore and we are not out of it yet,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Click PLAY below to hear Fiona Patten on 3AW