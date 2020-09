Two Melbourne teens are making a virtual 666 kilometre journey to visit their pop who recently had a stroke and is in Canberra.

And they’re hoping to raise as much money for the Stroke Foundation.

Jordyn Freeman and her brother will aim to clock off the 666 kilometre trip in 66 days.

They’ll walk, run and ride where they need to.

Jordyn spoke with Ross and Russel on Thursday!

YOU CAN DONATE HERE!

Click PLAY below to hear more about it!