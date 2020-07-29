Why this doctor is ignoring DHHS advice when it comes to COVID-19 testing

A doctor who used to be the president of the Victorian branch of the Australian Medical Association fears bureaucracy is being prioritised over health in the response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mukesh Haikerwell told Neil Mitchell he was testing asymptomatic family members and colleagues of confirmed coronavirus cases as soon as he can, despite DHHS advice not to.

“I am making decisions on medical grounds, not bureaucratic grounds, and if you’ve got a problem with that, then put me in jail,” he said.

“I think it’s really important we get people tested early.”

