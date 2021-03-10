Why this former National Party leader is making a political comeback

Former National Party leader John Anderson says he’s re-entering politics due to “grave concerns” he holds for Australia’s future.

Mr Anderson, who served as deputy Prime Minister under the Howard government, retired from politics at the 2007 election.

He told Neil Mitchell the nation had been on a slippery slope ever since.

“We need to pull together,” Mr Anderson said on 3AW Mornings.

“What are we doing at the moment, as a culture? Dividing, in the name of identity politics.

“We divide on every issue imaginable, rather than combine around the things we have in common.”

He said that only played into the hands of expanding powers such as China.

“One wonders just what China will do over the next 10 or 15 years,” Mr Anderson said.

“By the way, it doesn’t have to be firing bullets.

“We’ve seen how powerfully they can flex economic muscle.”

