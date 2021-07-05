Why this law student wants the term ‘he’ scrapped from legislation

A law student has requested a meeting with Victoria’s Attorney-General in the hope of getting the word “he” in legislation replaced with “the person” or “they”.

“He” is currently used to signify all genders in legislation.

Monash Law student Bonnie Logan said it had a negative impact on both women and men and is something that was “really simple” to fix.

“It’s not one of the more complex things, but I think it’s something that would enact great change,” she said on 3AW Drive.

