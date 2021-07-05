3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why this law student wants the term ‘he’ scrapped from legislation

1 hour ago
3aw drive
Article image for Why this law student wants the term ‘he’ scrapped from legislation

A law student has requested a meeting with Victoria’s Attorney-General in the hope of getting the word “he” in legislation replaced with “the person” or “they”.

“He” is currently used to signify all genders in legislation.

Monash Law student Bonnie Logan said it had a negative impact on both women and men and is something that was “really simple” to fix.

“It’s not one of the more complex things, but I think it’s something that would enact great change,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear Bonnie make the case

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332