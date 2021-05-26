Why this man ventured down a Gippsland gold mine with his bagpipes

A lone bagpiper has pumped out a spinetingling version of Amazing Grace some 150 metres underground in a gold mine at Walhalla.

“That’s Gold” alerted The Rumour File to the news.

“The acoustics were unbelievable,” That’s Gold told 3AW.

Ross and Russel managed to track the bagpiper down!

Richard Henry explained why he ventured down the mines with his bagpipe.

