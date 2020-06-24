3AW
131332
Why this parent was ‘shocked and quite offended’ by his son’s school photo

2 hours ago
Word On The Street

A school boy’s religious necklace has been photoshopped out of his school photo, leaving his father both shocked and offended.

Joe told Tom Elliott his son, a year 8 student at a public school in Melbourne (which 3AW has chosen not to name, at this stage) got his school photo back this week to find his crucifix blurred out with a “dark mark” on the photo.

“I was shocked and actually quite offended,” Joe told Tom Elliott.

He said his son had been wearing a crucifix around his neck for the two years he’d been at the school.

3AW Drive is seeking answers.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

