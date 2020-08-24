3AW
Why this politician WON’T support legislation to extend state of emergency

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A Victorian politician who will be pushing to block legislation which would give the state government the power to extend a “state of emergency” for another 12 months says Daniel Andrews needs to stop “relying” on it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liberal Democrat David Limbrick told Tom Elliott the government needed to drop its “heavy handed” approach.

“I don’t support it,” he said.

“It’s predictable, we knew it was coming eventually, but we think the government, for too long, has been relying on these emergency powers rather than trying other means such as voluntary compliance.

“This heavy-handed policing – we’ve tried it harder than any other state in Australia – and we’ve had the worst results.”

The current state of emergency expires on September 13 and the government will not be able to extend

Tom Elliott
