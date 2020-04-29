Why this powerful lobby thinks Victorian schools should start opening

A powerful network of Victorian private schools is pushing for the re-opening of face-to-face classes, despite Daniel Andrews’s hardline stance to keep them shut.

Head of Ecumenical Schools Australia Stephen Higgs says there is no way online home learning can replace students sitting in the classroom.

He says there’s a strong case to re-open now, especially in regional areas.

“In Ballarat for example … I gather that there’s been no new coronavirus diagnoses there for four weeks now,” he told Ross and John.

“You’d say this looks like a relatively safe environment for schools to be beginning cautiously towards reopening.”

