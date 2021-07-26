Why this swim coach isn’t shocked by Ariarne’s Olympic upset!

A swim coach who works alongside Ariarne Titmus’ team says her stunning upset to win gold in the 400-metre freestyle shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Titmus managed to defeat all-time great Katie Ledecky to win in Tokyo.

“She works harder than most people you’d ever meet,” Maxine Seear, who works alongside Ariarne’s coach Dean Boxall, told 3AW.

“She does all the extra work.”

Maxine also shared her thoughts on Dean’s extravagant post-race celebration!

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)