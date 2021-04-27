3AW
Why those in their twenties are most stressed before going to work

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why those in their twenties are most stressed before going to work

A survey of people aged in their twenties has found 7am the peak time for stress.

And it centres mainly around going to work.

The survey, conducted by Virtual Psychologist, found many people were overwhelmed by the lack of “separation” between work and life.

“What they value is probably very different from other generations,” Dervla Lochnane, founder of Virtual Psychologist, told Tom Elliott.

“There is definitely a need to separate work from home life.”

She said there was also stress about their job having a meaning, or social impact.

“That definitely differs from previous generations,” Dervla Lochnane explained.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

