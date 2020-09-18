Why those responsible for COVID-19 cluster WON’T be fined

Those responsible for creating a COVID-19 cluster in Melbourne’s south-east won’t be fined by police, despite evidence indicating breaches of Victoria’s coronavirus protocols.

There are 34 active cases across five households in the Casey area as a result.

Jeroen Weimar, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services, told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive the cluster again “highlighted how dangerous” the risk of transmission was between family and friends inside houses.

The cases are linked among households at Hallam, Clyde, Narre Warren South and Cranbourne North.

Heidi Murphy and many listeners were shocked when Mr Weimar was asked whether those involved in spreading the virus would be fined.

“We’re not fining these people, they haven’t been fined and they’re not going to be fined,” he said.

Mr Weimar said it was vital to support those with the illness.

“We can only stop this virus spreading if we know who else they’e been in contact with,” he said.

“That is far more important than a fine.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive