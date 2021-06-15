3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Tom Elliott believes Peta Credlin didn’t deserve a Queens Birthday honour

37 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why Tom Elliott believes Peta Credlin didn’t deserve a Queens Birthday honour

3AW Drive presenter Tom Elliott says media identity and former political heavyweight Peta Credlin didn’t deserve a Queen Birthday award because she was her doing her job.

Ms Credlin was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia, the second-highest award, for her contribution to Australian politics.

However, Tom says the honours system should reward volunteers instead.

“Basically she got an award for doing her job as Tony Abbott’s chief of staff several years ago,” he said on 3AW Drive

“I have this theory that no one should get an award for doing their job.

“That is if you are paid to do something, the pay is the award, and you shouldn’t get another award.

“I think Australia Day and Queens Birthday awards should be reserved for people who devote their time as volunteers.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332