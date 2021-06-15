Why Tom Elliott believes Peta Credlin didn’t deserve a Queens Birthday honour

3AW Drive presenter Tom Elliott says media identity and former political heavyweight Peta Credlin didn’t deserve a Queen Birthday award because she was her doing her job.

Ms Credlin was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia, the second-highest award, for her contribution to Australian politics.

However, Tom says the honours system should reward volunteers instead.

“Basically she got an award for doing her job as Tony Abbott’s chief of staff several years ago,” he said on 3AW Drive

“I have this theory that no one should get an award for doing their job.

“That is if you are paid to do something, the pay is the award, and you shouldn’t get another award.

“I think Australia Day and Queens Birthday awards should be reserved for people who devote their time as volunteers.”

