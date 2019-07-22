3AW
Why Tom Elliott didn’t like Mack Horton’s podium protest

33 mins ago
Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott says Mack Horton came across as a “bad sport” with his podium protest at the swimming World Championships.

Horton finished second to arch-rival Sun Yang.

Horton refused to stand on the podium with Yang, an accused drug cheat.

Tom Elliott said it smacked of sour grapes.

“Mack Horton was happy to jump in the pool with him and have a race against him, but it was only when he came second, rather than winning, that he decided to stage this protest,” the 3AW Drive host said.

