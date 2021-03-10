Why Tom Elliott fears ‘regular power black outs’ will become a reality in Victoria from 2028

Tom Elliott says he fears Victoria will suffer from “regular power black outs” once the Yallourn Power Station shuts in 2028.

The Latrobe Valley station, which can provide as much as 22 per cent of Victoria’s electricity needs, was initially slated to shut down in 2032.

But it’s been announced it will shut down four years earlier than planned, making way for the “world’s largest operating battery” to be built.

“I’m very nervous about this,” Tom Elliott said.

“We have seven years to sort this out.”

The 3AW Drive host said while there were understandable concerns about the environmental impact of the plant, it remained a “reliable” source of power.

Catherine Tanna, Managing Director of EnergyAustralia, said there wasn’t any time to waste in making the transition to clean energy.

“The mix in the energy mix is changing,” she said.

But Tom Elliott wasn’t completely satisfied with her answer when asked what would replace the existing power.

Lily D’Ambrosio, Minister for Energy, the Environment and Climate Change, told Tom Elliott the government had known for quite some time about EnergyAustralia’s intent.

