Why Tom Elliott feels ‘so sorry’ for VCE students

Tom Elliott says he feels “so sorry” for VCE students.

It comes after the annual General Achievement Test was postponed again.

“We are again seeing our children’s education sidelined,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“I think the effect is absolutely catastrophic.”

He spoke with Jack Norris, school captain at Kyabram P-12 College, to ask how students were handling the situation.

