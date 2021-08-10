3AW
Why Tom Elliott feels ‘so sorry’ for VCE students

10/08/2021
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says he feels “so sorry” for VCE students.

It comes after the annual General Achievement Test was postponed again.

“We are again seeing our children’s education sidelined,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“I think the effect is absolutely catastrophic.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s thoughts

He spoke with Jack Norris, school captain at Kyabram P-12 College, to ask how students were handling the situation.

Press PLAY below to hear Jack speak with Tom Elliott

