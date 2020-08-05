3AW
Why Tom Elliott ‘felt sick’ watching parliament on Tuesday

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott says he “felt sick” watching Jenny Mikakos in parliament on Tuesday.

The health minister refused to answer multiple questions relating to the Victorian government’s handling of the bungled hotel quarantine, which helped spark the state’s COVID-19 crisis.

“It was one of the worst performances I have ever seen in parliament, at a time when lots of people, lots of us, have got questions,” Tom Elliott said.

Senior members of the government, including premier Daniel Andrews, have often refused to answer questions relating to the hotel quarantine program because it is now the subject of an inquiry.

The results of that inquiry have now been pushed back from September 25 to November 6.

“Well, Jennifer Coate, who is heading up this inquiry, said today – ‘there is nothing to prohibit people speaking freely about things that are the subject of an inquiry, we are just that, an inquiry, not a court’ – so there is no legal reason why Jenny Mikakos cannot answer questions.”

Click PLAY below to hear Tom’s editorial

