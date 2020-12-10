Why Tom Elliott found this online Chinese newspaper article ‘fascinating’

Tom Elliott stumbled across an online article in China’s Global Times newspaper which he found fascinating.

“I believe the Global Times is essentially an English-language mouthpiece for the communist Chinese government, so it’s worth understanding what they are on about,” the 3AW Drive host said on Thursday.

The article was headlined: “Anti-China moves will bring more pain to Australian economy“.

It referenced the controversial Belt and Road Initiative, slamming Scott Morrison’s for “maximizing friction with Beijing” and potentially putting the deal, which has been defended by Daniel Andrews, at risk.

Tom Elliott said the issue was definitely viewed with a different lens in Victoria.

“We, as Victorians, have no idea what the Belt and Road initiative actually is and even the federal Labor Party doesn’t think it’s a good idea,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s editorial

Tom Elliott wanted to find out more about the latest on tensions between Beijing and Canberra, as well as Victoria’s position in the whole situation.

He spoke with 3AW’s state political reporter, James Talia.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive