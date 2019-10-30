Why Tom Elliott is ‘astonished’ the Marngrook Footy Show has been axed

Tom Elliott says he’s “astonished” The Marngrook Footy Show has been axed.

He says the show is exactly the sort of content SBS should be producing.

The footy show, broadcast on SBS channel NITV, won’t be returning next season.

“I would have thought a show of indigenous presenters talking about footy and in particular the Aboriginal connection to the game, that being Marngrook, I would have thought that’d be tailor-made for SBS,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“I know a lot of people really enjoyed it and I know that AFL footballers are happy to appear on it and yet it’s been axed.”

