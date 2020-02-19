Why Tom Elliott is calling for the luxury car tax to be scrapped

Tom Elliott has called for the scrapping of the luxury car tax.

He says it no longer serves a purpose, given there is no longer a local car industry to protect.

The matter was first raised by a 3AW Drive listener following the demise of Holden this week.

The tax raises between $700-$800 million for the federal government each year.

“There is no good reason to have this tax,” Tom Elliott said.

“There is no local car industry to protect any more and yet we still have the tax.

“It is ripping off the Australian motorist and it should be abolished ASAP.”

