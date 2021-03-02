Why Tom Elliott is cynical about two proposed taxes in wake of royal commissions

Tom Elliott has expressed cynicism over two proposed taxes following royal commissions on aged care and mental health.

The federal government is considering a levy to help fund aged care, while the Victorian government is doing likewise to help fix the state’s broken mental health care system.

Tom Elliott said he didn’t trust either government to spend the extra money wisely, pointing out they already received billions upon billions from tax payers.

“If they really wanted to fix these things, they could do it,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“They shouldn’t need a royal commission, or extra taxes.

“All government spending is a matter of priority.

“Do you spend it here, or do you spend it there.”

He said there was reason to be cynical when it came to another levy.

“The fact we’ve had a Medicare levy for quite some years now and there’s no noticeable improvement in our health care system tells you all you need to know,” Tom Elliott said.

