Why Tom Elliott is shocked Victoria is resuming hotel quarantine so soon

Tom Elliott admits he was shocked by news Victoria would resume its hotel quarantine program for international arrivals on December 7.

The government has requested a cap of 160 arrivals per day.

Tom Elliott said it was a “recipe for disaster”, given Victoria’s previous record with hotel quarantine.

He also pointed out the final hotel quarantine inquiry report wasn’t due to be handed down until December 21.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“I think if this government had any sense on this, they’d let sleeping dogs lie, admit they stuffed it up and see what the report says on December 21.

“Who knows what that report might say?

“What if it says Victoria shouldn’t do hotel quarantine.”

