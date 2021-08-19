Why Tom Elliott is unhappy with Infrastructure Victoria

Tom Elliott has lashed Infrastructure Victoria over some of the recommendations it has made for Melbourne’s CBD.

Infrastructure Victoria was set up by the Andrews government after it won office in 2014 and is charged with providing independent, non-political advice, on what needs to be done to help the state.

The advisory panel has just unveiled a 30-year blueprint for Victoria, with 94 recommendations.

And there were a couple of recommendations that drew Tom Elliott’s ire.

“They want to introduce a London-style congestion charge to drive into the CBD,” he said.

“Obviously, they want us all to ride bikes or catch trams, or something like that.

“It’s almost like they haven’t looked out the window and seen what’s happening in the CBD, or more to the point what isn’t happening.

“It is empty.

“It is on its knees and you’ve got businesses going bankrupt and Infrastructure Victoria wants to make it harder and more expensive for people to come in.

“And the bad news doesn’t end there.

“It is also recommended an increased tax be put on inner-city carparks to make it even more expensive than it currently is.”

