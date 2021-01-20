Why Tom Elliott thinks Australia Day ‘is finished’

Tom Elliott says opposition towards holding Australia Day on January 26 has “gone mainstream” and the public holiday is “not long for this world”.

The 3AW Drive host says three examples of have convinced him a change of date, or total cancellation of the holiday is imminent.

“I reckon Australia Day is finished,” he said.

“The next big argument will be … what date will we have it on?

“Greens MP and indigenous activist Lidia Thorpe was saying we should all wear black on Australia Day and treat it as a day of mourning. She’s a hard left MP but she is in the federal Parliament.

“But now other federal parliamentarians are jumping on the bandwagon.

“Zali Steggall … she’s the member for Warringah, that was Tony Abbott’s seat up in Sydney.

“She wants to move or get rid of Australia Day.

“Then there’s the bizarre decision between the state government and the Melbourne City council to get rid of the Australia Day parade.

“They’ve tried to say it’s a safety issue, it’s public health. What utter nonsense because Moomba is still going ahead, and Chinese New Year is also going ahead!”

