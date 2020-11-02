3AW
Why Tom Elliott thinks Australia Post CEO resignation is unfortunate

56 seconds ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why Tom Elliott thinks Australia Post CEO resignation is unfortunate

Tom Elliott says “we’ve lost a talented person” in the public service because of an error of judgement, as Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate offers her resignation amid an investigation into her corporate spending.

Ms Holgate came under fire for the purchase of four Cartier watches, valued at $20,000, gifted to senior executives at Australia Post.

“In the private sector, what she did was entirely normal, unremarkable and would’ve gone unchallenged,” he said.

“The problem is that Australia Post is not the private sector, it is a government-owned organisation, and in government-owned organisations you do not splash taxpayer funds on expensive watches.

“I think it’s a pity, because by all accounts she was an exceptional executive.”

Click PLAY to hear the editorial below

Tom Elliott
NewsPolitics
