Why Tom Elliott thinks the court has ‘gone soft’ on the Bourke Street killer

Tom Elliott says the court has “gone soft” on Bourke Street killer James Gargasoulas.

He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, but can apply for parole in 46 years.

It left Tom Elliott with one simple question.

“What do you have to do to get locked up for good?” he asked.

“What sort of terrible crime do you have to commit for them to lock up you up and throw away the key?

“Because if it is not this, then I don’t know what crime it is.”

