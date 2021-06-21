3AW
Why Tom Elliott wants an ‘official’ vaccination target to end lockdowns

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has called on the Victorian government to give the state an official vaccination target that would spell the end of lockdowns.

And he says it could address some of the issues surrounding vaccine hesitancy.

The Acting Premier refused to give a ‘magic number’ when asked what percentage of Victorians needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the government stopped sending the state into lockdown when there’s a coronavirus outbreak.

Tom Elliott says the state deserves one.

“I honestly think a lot of the vaccine hesitancy out there would go to the wayside if people were told if we get to, say 70 per cent of the state’s adults fully vaccinated, there’d be no more lockdowns,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“That would give people a target, or something to aim for.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott explain

