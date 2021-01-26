3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Tom Elliott’s shirt caught Dee Dee’s attention!

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why Tom Elliott’s shirt caught Dee Dee’s attention!

Tom Elliott’s shirt on Tuesday caught Dee Dee Dunleavy’s attention!

Can you work out who is on it!?

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332