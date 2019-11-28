Why Tom Elliott’s trip to work was disrupted today, and possibly next week too

Tom Elliott was one of the many Melbourne commuters impacted by today’s tram strike.

Industrial action forced trams off the tracks for four hours.

Luba Grigorovitch, branch secretary of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, told 3AW Drive she’ll head back to the negotiating table, but if pay talks break down, another strike is planned.

“At this point in time we have got a four hour stoppage between 10am and 2pm next Thursday,” she said.

While regional trains may also come to a halt in the coming weeks after the union lodged for protective industrial action against V/Line.

“I was a bit frustrated today I couldn’t catch the tram to work, I had to drive and it was very crowded.” – Tom Elliott

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Photo credit: Michael Dodge / Stringer