Why university degrees no longer guarantee careers

University graduates are being forced to take on low-paid and insecure work as universities churn out more degrees than ever.

A report by Monash University’s new Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice found young people faced “the breakdown of a long-held assumption that higher education qualifications will lead to desirable and secure work”.

But the report’s author, Professor Lucas Walsh, told Tom Elliott that shouldn’t deter people from going to university.

“I would point out that there are much wider benefits to getting a degree than just getting a job,” he said.

But Tom Elliott has long-argued too many people were feeling compelled to go to university, instead of pursuing a trade.

Press PLAY below to hear Professor Walsh argue his point

Picture by Getty iStock