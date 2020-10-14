Why Victoria has a ‘devilish’ decision to make in the coming days

Victoria has a ‘devilish’ decision to make about lockdown in the coming days, the Australian Medical Association has warned.

The state’s COVID-19 case numbers are still considered risky, but pressure is mounting on the government to ease restrictions.

Professor Julian Rait said Daniel Andrews and his team effectively had two options.

“We can continue to keep things very firmly locked down and see the ongoing distress and suffering in the community from the secondary effects of that, or we open up and allow some further economic activity but, of course, risk further waves of infection,” he said.

“It’s an impossible position.”

