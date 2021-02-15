3AW
Why Victoria is experiencing a TV and electronics shortage

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why Victoria is experiencing a TV and electronics shortage

Shoppers are being warned to expect stock shortages on televisions and other electronics, with demand for the products outstripping supply.

CEO of JB Hi-Fi, Richard Murray, says the supply problem is different to other pandemic shortages because it stems from unprecedented demand, not supply-chain problems.

“Particularly in Victoria, we have had a few lockdowns and so people are pretty focused on living, working and learning at home, so they’re spending money around the house,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Globally, the supply chain, in Australian retail terms, it has been Boxing Day for most of the year.

“Just the sheer volume going through, it has been unprecedented.”

Ross and Russel
News
