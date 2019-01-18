Why Victoria is facing a critical shortage of principals

Victoria is facing a critical shortage of principals, with one third of state school heads set to hit retirement age in the next five years.

And not many people seem to want to replace them.

Increasing stress, violence at school, plateauing pay and helicopter parents are being blamed for the high exit rate.

And those factors are deterring others from wanting to take on the job.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in workload,” Anne-Maree Kliman from the Victorian Principals Association told 3AW Drive.

