Why Victoria Police has more officers available than normal

1 hour ago
Sly Of The Underworld

Sly Of The Underworld says there’s never been more police on Victorian roads.

Victoria Police had made plans to be without roughly a quarter of its force due to the coronavirus, but thankfully, that hasn’t happened so far.

In fact, the opposite has.

There’s been a drop in police taking unpaid leave.

“Police aren’t taking sickies because there’s nothing to do,” Sly explained on 3AW Breakfast.

“They’re going to work, because they’re bored.”

