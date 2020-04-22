Why Victoria Police has more officers available than normal

Sly Of The Underworld says there’s never been more police on Victorian roads.

Victoria Police had made plans to be without roughly a quarter of its force due to the coronavirus, but thankfully, that hasn’t happened so far.

In fact, the opposite has.

There’s been a drop in police taking unpaid leave.

“Police aren’t taking sickies because there’s nothing to do,” Sly explained on 3AW Breakfast.

“They’re going to work, because they’re bored.”

