Why Victoria Police ‘needs to be careful’ making bombshell reports public

The state’s corruption watchdog has called on Victoria Police to fully release two bombshell reports into police faking breath tests and targeting non-offending drivers in order to meet quotas.

But Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane says that could cause problems.

“There’s some issues in those reports that we want to be careful about,” he explained on 3AW Mornings.

“There’s some members who have given us some honest feedback and we have to protect their identity and the things they said.

“We asked them to be honest and tell us what they thought on the basis that it would be confidential.

“We’ve got to protect that confidentially, otherwise when we go to our staff again and ask them to tell us what we’re getting wrong, they just won’t tell us.”

