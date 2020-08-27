3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Victorians say they are finding it harder to get credit

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Business Featured

Victorians say they’re finding it harder to borrow and get credit following the state government’s push to re-write the State of Emergency legislation.

Geoff Elwin, from Southern Cross Business Finance, said he had an application knocked back and was told it was because of the economic uncertainty in Victoria following Daniel Andrews’ announcement.

The government wants the ability to extend a State of Emergency for another 12 months.

“That really took me back,” Mr Elwin said.

“I was just gobsmacked.”

Click PLAY below to hear him explain more

Tom Elliott
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332