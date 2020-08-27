Why Victorians say they are finding it harder to get credit
Victorians say they’re finding it harder to borrow and get credit following the state government’s push to re-write the State of Emergency legislation.
Geoff Elwin, from Southern Cross Business Finance, said he had an application knocked back and was told it was because of the economic uncertainty in Victoria following Daniel Andrews’ announcement.
The government wants the ability to extend a State of Emergency for another 12 months.
“That really took me back,” Mr Elwin said.
“I was just gobsmacked.”
