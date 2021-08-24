3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 3AW online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Victorians shouldn’t hit..

Why Victorians shouldn’t hit the ‘panic button’ over gas plan

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why Victorians shouldn’t hit the ‘panic button’ over gas plan

Victoria’s environmental lobby group says people shouldn’t “hit the panic button” over a state government plan to phase-out gas.

Nicholas Aberle, Environment Victoria campaigns manager, said any transition would be gradual.

But Tom Elliott’s still not convinced there’s a viable plan.

“Any phase-out is going to happen gradually,” Mr Aberle assured Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“Let’s not get too worked up about the time frame.

“It might start with new housing developments, for example, might be built as all electric, rather than having gas pipes.”

Press PLAY below to hear him explain

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332