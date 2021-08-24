Why Victorians shouldn’t hit the ‘panic button’ over gas plan

Victoria’s environmental lobby group says people shouldn’t “hit the panic button” over a state government plan to phase-out gas.

Nicholas Aberle, Environment Victoria campaigns manager, said any transition would be gradual.

But Tom Elliott’s still not convinced there’s a viable plan.

“Any phase-out is going to happen gradually,” Mr Aberle assured Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“Let’s not get too worked up about the time frame.

“It might start with new housing developments, for example, might be built as all electric, rather than having gas pipes.”

Picture by Getty iStock