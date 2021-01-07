3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Victorians weren’t told about mutant COVID-19 strain during second wave

5 hours ago
coronavirus latest
Article image for Why Victorians weren’t told about mutant COVID-19 strain during second wave

The Victorian public was not told a mutant strain of coronavirus emerged in the community during the second wave because the authorities did not want to spook people.

Testing of samples, taken from Victoria’s deadly second wave of COVID-19, reportedly showed at least 37 people had a precursor version of the highly contagious strain of the virus currently sweeping the United Kingdom.

The information was not made public at the time.

Professor Damian Purcell from the Doherty Institute told The Age they expected to see the variant at some point and warned the state would continue to do so.

coronavirus latest
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332