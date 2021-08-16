Why Victorians with asthma are having trouble accessing treatment

People with asthma are having trouble accessing treatment because many symptoms are similar to COVID-19.

A new survey has found 30 percent of sufferers couldn’t be seen by their GP until testing negative to coronavirus.

Asthma Australia’s Michelle Goldman says if people ignore the condition it could lead to unexpected hospitalisations in the coming months.

“If people with asthma aren’t attending to their symptoms, aren’t seeing their GPs to have their asthma reviewed, they’re increasing their chances of having an asthma flare up and ending up in hospital,” she said.