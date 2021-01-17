3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Victoria’s economy is tipped to perform ‘very, very well’ in 2021

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why Victoria’s economy is tipped to perform ‘very, very well’ in 2021

Victoria’s economy is expected to grow faster than any other state or territory in Australia this year, as the state recovers from the effects of extended lockdowns in 2020.

Partner at Deloitte Access Economics, Chris Richardson, says Victoria will rebound at an astounding rate.

“Victoria will have, is already starting to have a great 2021 because it had such a tough 2020,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Canberra had a less tough 2020 than anywhere else in Australia which also says it’s rebound in 2021 will be less.

“The worse your 2020 was, the better your 2021.”

In the September quarter, Australia’s economy grew faster than at any point since 1986.

“We grew that fast because … there were unemployed people who could get a job again, there were empty shops that could fill with customers, there were empty offices that could start to fill with employees,” Mr Richardson said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332