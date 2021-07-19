3AW
Why Victoria’s leading social advocacy organisation has made a COVID vaccine ad

8 hours ago
Article image for Why Victoria’s leading social advocacy organisation has made a COVID vaccine ad

The federal government’s $24 million advertising campaign encouraging Australians to get vaccinated has come under fire for being bland and lacklustre.

Unimpressed with the government’s advertising, the peak body representing Victoria’s social and community sector has made its own video encouraging Victorians to get the jab.

CEO of the Victorian Council of Social Services (VCOSS), Emma King, says the organisation didn’t think the existing ads were convincing anyone to get the vaccine.

“To be candid, we didn’t like the ones that were out there,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re not there to tell people how to get vaccinated … it’s about why.”

The VCOSS as focuses on the ‘good things’ that will return to our lives once Australians are vaccinated.

It has been captioned in nine languages and has no copyright licensing.

“We’re putting it out there so we hope it gets a run as far and wide as possible,” Ms King said.

“We’re just keen that it gets played, so for anyone that’s got a billboard, access to advertising, etcetera, please just put it out there as you will.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about why the VCOSS made the ad

Press PLAY below to watch the ad

Image: VCOSS

News
