Why wait times for seeing eye dogs have blown out

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant delay in training Victoria’s seeing eye dogs.

Tom Elliott was alerted to the issue by a listener, who said his friend had been told they’d need to wait up to six months for a replacement after their guide dog had recently died.

Karen Hayes, CEO of Guide Dogs Victoria, said lockdowns and restrictions made it near impossible to run training programs.

“We were seriously impacted by COVID,” she said.

